North Korea seen preparing for another imminent ICBM system test: Report

-
ALSO READ
North Korea test-fires 9th missile ahead of South Korean Prez poll
North Korea fires ballistic missile into the sea in resumption of testing
Seoul monitoring possibility of N Korea's event marking 2017 ICBM launch
North Korea confirms test of ballistic missile capable of striking Guam
India successfully testfires nuclear capable strategic Agni Prime missile
-
South Korea and the US have detected signs that North Korea is preparing to conduct another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system test as early as this week, informed sources here said on Monday.
Such indications emerged after Seoul and Washington accused Pyongyang on March 11 of having tested a new ICBM system on February 27 and March 5 ahead of a full-range ICBM test, reports Yonhap News Agency.
The North has characterised the two launches as "reconnaissance satellite" development tests. South Korean and US officials believe they involved the Hwasong-17 ICBM unveiled during a military parade in October 2020.
"Though we can't say definitively when a missile will be launched, we have been keeping close tabs on the possibility," a government source told Yonhap News Agency.
Asked to comment on the possibility of another North Korean missile test, an official at Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff refused to make "prejudgment" but stressed South Korea's "robust" readiness posture.
Weather conditions and other variables are expected to affect the timing of the North's possible launch.
Should the North press ahead with a new launch, the North could fire a missile from a transporter erector launcher (TEL) at the Sunan airfield, the site of the two previous tests, observers said.
In the earlier tests, the North fired the missile at a high angle from the airfield and engineered it to travel on a trajectory of a medium-range ballistic missile.
The missile fired on February 27 flew about 300 km at a top altitude of 620 km, while the one fired on March 5 travelled around 270 km at a top altitude of 560 km.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU