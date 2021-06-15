China's behaviour a constant 'systemic challenge': Nato talks tough

Nato leaders agree that poses a constant security challenge and is working to undermine the global rules-based system, and they are worried about how fast it's developing nuclear missiles.

In a summit statement Monday, the leaders said that China’s goals and “assertive behaviour present systemic challenges to the rules-based order and to areas relevant to alliance security.” While the 30 heads of state and government avoid calling a rival, they did express concern about its “coercive policies,” the opaque ways it is modernising its armed forces and its use of disinformation.

They called on Beijing “to uphold its commitments and to act responsibly in the system, including in the space, cyber, and maritime domains, in keeping with its role as a major power.” But they welcomed “opportunities to engage with China” on issues like climate change.

Earlier, G7 nations meeting in Britain over the weekend had scolded over human rights in its Xinjiang region, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy and demanded a full investigation of the origins of the coronavirus in China.

China’s embassy in London said it was resolutely opposed to mentions of Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, which it said distorted the facts and exposed the “sinister intentions of a few countries such as the United States”.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, shortly after arriving at the alliance’s headquarters for the first Nato summit reaffirmed the US’ “sacred” commitment to Nato. His predecessor Donald Trump had questioned the relevance of the multilateral organisation.

China tried to warn US off strengthening Quad



Earlier, on Sunday, Biden revealed how China tried to warn him off strengthening the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, referred to as the Quad as an informal strategic partnership between India, Japan, Australia and the United States.

Addressing a press conference at the conclusion of the UK-hosted G7 Summit in Cornwall, the President who took charge in the White House earlier this year said that in his conversation with a Chinese leader he was asked about his international relations plans before he assumed the presidency. Biden did not reveal the identity of the Chinese leader.

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to Biden for two hours in February, days after he assumed office as the US President.

On February 11, President Biden said: “I was on the phone for two straight hours with Xi Jinping... and it was a good conversation...” Biden then recalled of the meeting with an unidentified Chinese leader — “When I was asked what I was going to be doing after being elected, I said we’re going to re-establish the strength of American relationships so we can be counted on again…”



The US president said the Chinese leader suggested that, “Well, maybe you (Biden) shouldn't get the Quad…”