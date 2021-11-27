China sends 8 aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ amid visit of US lawmakers

-
As US lawmakers' visit to Taipei irked China, as Beijing sent eight military aircraft into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), local media reported on Friday.
The five US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Thursday to meet with government officials. The five-representative delegation is the second US congressional delegation visit to Taiwan this month. The recent visit is following a three-day visit to Taiwan by Senator John Cornyn-led group in November this year, reported Taiwan News.
The country's Ministry of National Defense described the planes as four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Xi'an H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control (AEW & C) aircraft. The two bombers and the KJ-500 had entered the ADIZ from an area northeast of the Taiwan-held island of Dongsha, Taiwan News reported.
Taiwan's Air Force sent aircraft, issued radio warnings and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the Chinese activities.
Incursions by People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes into the southwest part of Taiwan's ADIZ have occurred on an almost daily basis for more than a year, increasing tension in the region, Taiwan News reported.
Last month on China's National Day on October 1, a record 38 Chinese military aircraft violated Taiwan's ADIZ, though this was quickly surpassed by 39 more People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes the next day.
Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.
