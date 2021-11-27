Deaths, malnutrition rise in Afghan children amid lack of medical supplies

and consequent deaths among Afghan have increased by over 50 per cent owing to the shortage of medical supplies in hospitals.

Officials at the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital revealed that among in is surging amid limited and restricted medical supplies. The number of malnourished has surged by over 50 per cent, reported TOLOnews citing hospital sources.

Consequently, the hospitalization and mortality rate among Afghan children due to have surged. The local hospitals are flooded with sick children amid extreme medical supply shortages, reported TOLOnews.

TOLOnews quoted a doctor as saying, "The number of patients has increased recently. Our work is being affected as the number of patients is overwhelming, and the death rate among the children has also increased. If it there is no solution found for the problem, we will face a complete shortage of equipment."

The head of Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Mohammad Latif Bahir, expressed concern over medical supply shortages and the suspension of aid to the health sector.

"The number of our patients has increased compared to previous weeks. We are facing an overwhelming number of patients and we can only check on emergency patients and deny other patients," Bahir said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)