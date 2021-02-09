China should expect extreme competition from US, says Joe Biden

-
ALSO READ
Coalitions aren't easy
Biden administration moves to reverse Trump's migration agreements
Joe Biden's long history with China unlikely to mend Trump-era rift
Joe Biden confirms coronavirus test, says he'll be tested regularly
US Presidential debate: Biden targets Trump on Covid-19, Trump blames China
-
The US President said the new relationship he wants to forge with Xi Jinping need not be one of conflict.
President Joe Biden says China is in for “extreme competition” from the US under his administration, but that the new relationship he wants to forge need not be one of conflict. In an interview broadcast Sunday, Biden acknowledged that he has yet to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping since his inauguration January 20, but noted that the two leaders had met many times when both men served their countries as vice president.
“I know him pretty well,” Biden said in an excerpt of the interview aired on Sunday by CBS. When they do speak, they will have “a whole lot to talk about,” Biden said. Biden appears to be concentrating his initial telephone diplomacy on US allies. He so far has spoken with the leaders of Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the NATO secretary-general.
China chose to ignore US Biden's comment that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping lacked a democratic bone in his body but said the two countries should focus on cooperation and manage their differences.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU