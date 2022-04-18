Chinese mainland reports 2,723 fresh local Coronavirus cases

The Chinese mainland has reported 2,723 locally-transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which 2,417 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's Monday report.

Apart from Shanghai, 15 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local Covid-19 cases, including 166 in the northeastern province of Jilin.

also reported 19,831 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel on Sunday, out of a total of 20,639 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 1,637 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, said the daily report.

That brought the mainland's total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 151,407 as of Sunday.

On Saturday, 33,882 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland, the report said.

Three new deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Sunday in Shanghai, according to the report.

