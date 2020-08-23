JUST IN
Chinese premier says economy could grow this year despite Covid-19

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country's economy could grow this year, state radio reported on Sunday, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters  |  BEIJING 

The world's second-biggest economy grew 3.2% year on year in the second quarter, recovering from a record contraction as coronavirus lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus to combat the shock from the crisis.

Li also said the government expects more than 9 million new urban jobs to be created this year.

 

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Yan Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by David Goodman)

First Published: Sun, August 23 2020. 18:09 IST

