Chinese premier says economy could grow this year despite Covid-19

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country's economy could grow this year, state radio reported on Sunday, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world's second-biggest economy grew 3.2% year on year in the second quarter, recovering from a record contraction as coronavirus lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus to combat the shock from the crisis.
Li also said the government expects more than 9 million new urban jobs to be created this year.
(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Yan Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by David Goodman)
