JUST IN
American communities being torn apart by gun violence, says Prez Biden
North Korea fires one ballistic missile into the sea, says Seoul
US needs new generational leadership, says presidential aspirant Haley
Underdog syndrome: Meet Nikki Haley, Republican presidential candidate
Pakistan government introduces bill to raise Rs 170 billion in taxes
Nikki Haley: The latest Indian-American in the US presidential race
IMF bailout bid: Pakistan raises tax on natural gas from 16% to 112%
Nikki Haley launches 2024 US presidential bid; to challenge Donald Trump
Imran Khan gives clean chit to US, blames Bajwa for removing him as PM
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected unopposed as Bangladesh's 22nd President
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
American communities being torn apart by gun violence, says Prez Biden
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Chinese representative met with protests on official visit to Taiwan

A visit by a Chinese official at the invitation of the Taiwanese capital's newly elected China-friendly mayor has drawn protests on the self-ruled island

Topics
China | Taiwan

AP  |  Taipei 

China, Taiwan
Chinese and Taiwanese national flags are displayed alongside a military airplane in this illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A visit by a Chinese official at the invitation of the Taiwanese capital's newly elected China-friendly mayor has drawn protests on the self-ruled island.

The head of Shanghai city's Taiwan Affairs Office, Li Xiaodong, arrived Saturday morning for a three-day visit that marks a rare point of contact between the sides.

China deems Taiwan a part of its territory to be conquered by force if necessary and has been courting pro-Chinese media and politicians on the island to further its unification agenda.

The vast majority of Taiwanese back the status quo of de-facto independence while still maintaining close economic and social ties with the mainland.

Taiwan's democratic system allows broad leeway for local governments to act without central authority.

Taipei recently elected Chiang Wan-an from the opposition Nationalist Party as mayor.

Dozens of protesters gathered at Sunshan Airport in downtown Taipei, while representatives of pro-China minority parties shouted welcomes.

Neither Li or any members of his delegation issued any arrival statements.

Protesters at the airport chanted to denounce Chinese efforts undermining Taiwan's security, democracy and independent diplomatic relations.

Wang Sing-huan, chair of the Taiwan State Building Party, told protesters that Li had a right to visit but that Taiwan's way of peace is to prepare for any possibility of war, and to ally other democracies so that China would not dare invade us.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an is a descendant of the Chiang family that ruled in China before being driven into exile in Taiwan amid civil war in 1949.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 16:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.