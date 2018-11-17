CIA concludes Saudi Crown Prince behind Khashoggi murder: report

The US has concluded Saudi's powerful was behind the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, The Post reported Friday, citing people close to the matter.

The US assessment directly contradicts the conclusions of a Saudi one day prior, which exonerated the of involvement in the brutal murder.

According to the CIA findings, 15 Saudi agents flew on government aircraft to and assassinated Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate, the Post said.

Queried by AFP, the CIA declined to comment.

Khashoggi, a Post columnist, had gone to the consulate to obtain documents necessary to marry his Turkish fiancee.

has repeatedly changed its narrative of the October 2 murder, first denying any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts and later saying he was killed when an argument degenerated into a fistfight.

In the latest version presented by the Saudi on Thursday, a 15-member squad was formed to bring Khashoggi back from "by means of persuasion" -- but instead ended up killing the and dismembering his body in a "rogue" operation.

The CIA scrubbed multiple intelligence sources, the Post said, among them a phone call between the prince's brother -- the Saudi to the -- and Khashoggi.

The reportedly told the late that he would be safe to go to the consulate in and get the papers he needed.

The US intelligence agency also said in determining the Crown Prince's role it considered him a "de facto ruler" in Saudi Arabia: "The accepted position is that there is no way this happened without him being aware or involved," the Post quoted an as saying.

That dubbed Mohammed a "good technocrat" -- but also someone unpredictable who "goes from zero to 60, doesn't seem to understand that there are some things you can't do."

The CIA conclusions threaten to further fray relations between and key ally Riyadh, which has sought to end discussion of Khashoggi's murder and rejected calls for an investigation.

On Thursday the slapped sanctions on 17 people, including close aides of Prince Mohammed, suggesting a coordinated effort between and Washington to pre-empt the threat of harsher actions from an outraged US Congress.

US has shied from directly blaming the but on Friday agreed with Turkish that "any cover up of the incident should not be allowed.