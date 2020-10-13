Civilian death toll from hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh rises to 31

Artak Beglaryan, the human rights ombudsman of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, said on Monday that at least 31 civilians had died since the hostilities broke out in the disputed region last month.

On Sunday, the civilian death toll in the conflict-torn region stood at 25.

"On recent days 3 wounded civilians have died at the hospital. Also my staff today was informed on 3 new unreported civilian deaths who were killed by # So, the overall civilian casualties are now at least 31 in #Artsakh/#Karabakh, we'll publish the updated names later," Beglaryan wrote on Twitter.

The deadly confrontation between and over the disputed Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on September 27.

Following the 10-hour talks in Moscow, and agreed to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh starting Saturday noon. Over the weekend, the sides have accused each other of violating the truce.

