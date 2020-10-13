Civilian death toll from hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh rises to 31

-
ALSO READ
Lavrov expresses concern to Azerbaijan's over rising casualties in Karabakh
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Joe Biden calls for urgent de-escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Armenia, Azerbaijan accuses each other of attacks despite cease-fire deal
Nagorno-Karabakh clash: Azerbaijan No 2 city targeted in fight with Armenia
-
Artak Beglaryan, the human rights ombudsman of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, said on Monday that at least 31 civilians had died since the hostilities broke out in the disputed region last month.
On Sunday, the civilian death toll in the conflict-torn region stood at 25.
"On recent days 3 wounded civilians have died at the hospital. Also my staff today was informed on 3 new unreported civilian deaths who were killed by #Azerbaijan. So, the overall civilian casualties are now at least 31 in #Artsakh/#Karabakh, we'll publish the updated names later," Beglaryan wrote on Twitter.
The deadly confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on September 27.
Following the 10-hour talks in Moscow, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh starting Saturday noon. Over the weekend, the sides have accused each other of violating the truce.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU