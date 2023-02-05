JUST IN
Business Standard

Climate change poses challenge to women in informal sector: Hillary Clinton

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton said heat caused by climate change poses an additional challenge to women workers in informal sectors and a global 'Climate Resilience Fund' will help

Topics
Climate Change | Hillary Clinton

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Hillary Clinton entered the stand-by-your-man hall of fame in 1992 when husband Bill was running for US President (Photo: Reuters)
Hillary Clinton

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton on Sunday said heat caused by climate change poses an additional challenge to women workers in informal sectors and a global 'Climate Resilience Fund' will help tackle this challenge.

Clinton also announced the first-of-its-kind climate resilience fund on the first day of her two-day visit to Gujarat.

Addressing members of Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) in Ahmedabad, Clinton said, "a group of concerned people has come together to help start the climate resilience fund which will be the first-of-its-kind in the world."

"You've overcome so many obstacles, broken through so many barriers. But now you face an additional challenge--the challenge that climate change presents--of heat," Clinton said at the event to mark 50 years of SEWA as a trade union.

"Whether you're in construction, or you are in waste recycling, or you are in plastic, or you are a street vendor, or you are a farmer, whatever you are, your challenge to make an income to support yourselves and work throughout the days of overwhelming heat will be the next big problem that SEWA will help you try to resolve," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Climate Change

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 18:51 IST

