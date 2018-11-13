JUST IN
CNN sues Trump White House for revoking Jim Acosta's press credentials

Alleges the White House has violated Acosta's rights under the US constitution

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington
File photo of US President Donald Trump. Photo: PTI

TV news channel CNN sued Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday, alleging the White House violated journalist Jim Acosta's rights under the constitution by revoking his press credentials following a heated exchange with the US president. 

"The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta's First Amendment rights of freedom of the press, and their Fifth Amendment rights to due process," the news network said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

"We have asked this court for an immediate restraining order requiring the pass be returned to Jim, and will seek permanent relief as part of this process," the statement added.  
First Published: Tue, November 13 2018. 20:20 IST

