Complete denuclearisation needed to end sanctions: Ban Ki-moon to N Korea

Former UN Secretary-General urged North Korean leader on Monday to take concrete steps toward complete denuclearisation and gain the trust of the community if he wants sanctions lifted.

Ban, a former South Korean foreign minister, said "this is the time" to achieve North Korea's denuclearisation after nearly a quarter century of unsuccessful efforts, and that the North and the world should not lose this opportunity.

"I'd like to really advise the North Korean leader that the world is ready" to help his country, Ban told The Associated Press, specifically citing South Korea, the US, China, Japan and Russia.

He said denuclearisation is important for a better future for the two Koreas, including reconciliation and reunification.

"I hope this is the time, please do not lose this opportunity," he said.

Kim sharply raised tensions with nuclear and missile tests last year, but suddenly reached out to South Korea and the United States this year with a vague nuclear disarmament pledge.

is seeking security guarantees from the US and relief from sanctions.

US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in say tensions have eased significantly since then, but Ban, who is in Tokyo for a World Bank event, said the crisis is not over and that should fully disclose its nuclear weapons inventory to a trusted organisation such as the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"The crisis is still continuing because of North Korea's development of nuclear, missile and weapons program and materials. It is which should clearly state and show by taking actions, then I am sure that there will be no reason why the Security Council of the United Nations will continue to impose the sanction on North Korea," Ban said.

South Korea's Moon has facilitated a series of high-level talks between the US and North Korea, including a summit between Trump and Kim in June, and has met Kim three times this year.

After their third meeting in North Korea's capital of Pyongyang in September, Moon said Kim agreed to make a reciprocal visit to Seoul this year.

If that happens, he would be the first North Korean leader to do so since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War, though the plan is still unclear.

Trump recently said he is likely to hold a second summit with Kim in January or February.

Ban said he hopes their second summit will occur at a time when the international community feels confident about North Korea's commitment to denuclearisation.