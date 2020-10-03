Confident that Europe will keep China away from 5G networks: Mike Pompeo

-
ALSO READ
Huawei says it's working with Telecom Italia despite 5G exclusion: Report
French limits on Huawei 5G equipment amount to de facto ban by 2028: Report
Amid souring US ties, China courts Europe with foreign minister's tour
Pompeo declares Reliance Jio 'clean' for spurning Huawei telecom gear
France imposes de facto ban on Huawei 5G equipment, says report
-
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday expressed confidence after meeting Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic that European countries will act to prevent China from acquiring their citizens' private data through its 5G networks.
"I am confident that many more European countries now, frankly because of just sharing information with them, they are going to make their own sovereign decision that says no," Pompeo was quoted as saying by Sputnik.
"We don't want our citizens' data in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo said. "I think every European country now understands this and is increasingly aware of it. And you'll see them take actions consistent with that, including Croatia."
The US Secretary of State is on a week-long tour of Europe's Eastern Mediterranean region.
"Superb trip to beautiful Croatia. I am proud of our shared commitment to enhancing our security cooperation, and appreciate Croatia's role in advancing European energy independence," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.
Washington has signed declarations on 5G security with several European countries, including the Czech Republic, Poland and Estonia.
Earlier, the US had announced sanctions on 5G communication giant Huawei, alleging corporate espionage and national security threats. Beijing has, however, denied all the accusation being levied by the US.
Last month, Canada's Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole had said their government will ban Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from the development of the country's 5G network.
"Unlike (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau, I do not take entities of the Chinese regime at their word. If I am (Prime Minister) Huawei will be banned from 5G," O'Toole had said in a tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU