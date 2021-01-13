Confirmation hearings of top three nominations of Biden cabinet announced

-
ALSO READ
US Capitol siege raises security concerns for Joe Biden's inaugural
Explainer: Joe Biden's Iran problem is getting worse by the day
Biden nominates former diplomat Willian J Burns as CIA director
Democratic wins could strengthen President-elect Biden's legislative push
Biden slips while playing with dog, has 'confirmed hairline fractures'
-
The confirmation hearings of three top cabinet nominations of President-elect Joe Biden would be held on January 19, a day before his inauguration. The three are Antony Blinken for Secretary of State, Janet Allen for Treasury Secretary and Lloyd Austin for Defense Secretary.
The confirmation hearing of Blinken would be held by Senate Foreign Relations Committee and that of Yellen by Senate Committee on Finance. The Senate Armed Services Committee would hold the confirmation hearing of Austin, according to respective announcements.
Given the unprecedented security situation in the aftermath of the January 6 storming of the Capitol Hill by supporters of President Donald Trump, and COVID-19 restrictions, the confirmation hearings are closed for the public.
Soon after the hearings, the three respective committees are likely to vote for these three high profile nominations. The full Senate is likely to confirm the three important nominations soon thereafter.
Biden has called for a quick confirmation of his nominations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU