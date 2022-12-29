JUST IN
Credit market cracks widen as distressed debt nears $650 billion
Oil drops 2% in light trading on China demand concern amid Covid surge
World shares mostly lower after tech-led fall on Wall Street today
Global markets remained flat, investors on sidelines post-China reopening
Malaysian businessman jailed for 36 yrs for mkt manipulation in Singapore
Tech-led slump on Wall Street led to fall in Asian markets post-Christmas
Russia retaliates on oil price cap as eastern Ukraine sees heavy fighting
Dollar edges to one-week high vs yen amid spike in Treasury yields
Shares advance in Asia after China relaxes more Covid Zero policy
Oil rises in thin trade on concerns over winter storm impact across US
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
Global gas demand expected to decline by 65 bn cubic metre in 2022: Gazprom
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Consumer gas prices in Germany to remain high for most of 2023: Minister

To secure Germany's gas supply, liquefied natural gas terminals were being constructed to create new infrastructure for imports

Topics
Germany | Oil Prices | price hike

IANS  |  Berlin 

crude oil
Photo: Bloomberg

Gas prices for consumers in Europe's largest economy will remain high for another year in the wake of the energy crisis, Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck has said.

"I hope that things will already be better toward the end of 2023," Habeck told the German Press Agency (dpa) on Wednesday. However, he added: "We will still have to endure higher prices."

After that period, Germany's LNG infrastructure will likely be developed enough that sufficient replacements for Russian gas can be imported, thereby also regulating prices, he added.

Gas prices in Europe have already fallen significantly, after peaking at the end of August. European TTF (Title Transfer Facility) gas futures were trading at around 80 euros ($85) per megawatt hour on Wednesday, down from nearly 350 euros, Xinhua news agency reported.

To secure Germany's gas supply, liquefied natural gas terminals were being constructed to create new infrastructure for imports. In mid-December, the country's first site for the operation of a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit was officially opened in Wilhelmshaven.

"If we manage to expand this further at the current pace, then we will reconnect Germany to the world market," Habeck said.

"And then we will also get world market prices that are significantly below what we have now." (1 euro 1.06 US dollar)

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Germany

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 09:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.