JUST IN
Cook remembers Jobs, says 'great idea really can change the world'
Elon Musk, Twitter have yet to reach deal to end court battle: Report
Tesla retires ultrasonic sensors in new cars with new camera tech
Elon Musk's Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges: An explainer
Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods' production to India: Report
Morale of Twitter employees at all-time low with Elon Musk as boss
Credit Suisse loses Asia deputy wealth management head as departures mount
Musk-Twitter deal revives $12.5 billion headache for Wall Street banks
Musk's Twitter deal has employees asking: Should I stay or should I go?
Who are the big winners in Musk's Twitter deal? Merger arbitrage traders
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Wall Street slides as rising Treasury yields snuff out stock rally
WHO issues medical product alert on four cough syrups made by Indian firm
Business Standard

Cook remembers Jobs, says 'great idea really can change the world'

In a tweet, Cook said: "Steve showed us all, again and again, that a great idea really can change the world. Remembering him today and always"

Topics
Apple Inc | Tim Cook | steve jobs

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Apple CEO Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook (Photo: Reuters)

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday remembered his best buddy Steve Jobs who died of respiratory arrest on October 5, 2011, at the age of 56.

In a tweet, Cook said: "Steve showed us all, again and again, that a great idea really can change the world. Remembering him today and always."

Jobs was the co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple, CEO of Pixar and held a leading role at the Walt Disney Company.

His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transform the computer, music, film and wireless industries.

On July 7 this year, Jobs was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously at the White House by US President Joe Biden.

For Jobs, Cook was the natural choice and he picked him over more popular names around for the CEO job.

Considered a "colourless, unimaginable drone", Cook who joined Apple at age 37 in 1998 has successfully proved he is a better CEO than late Jobs.

Cook became COO in 2005, and officially Jobs' right hand man.

Identifying his unique set of strengths, Jobs made him the Apple CEO on August 24, 2011.

In December 2015, Cook promoted his long-time lieutenant in operation -- Jeff Williams -- to the role of Apple COO. The duo later created history.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 20:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.