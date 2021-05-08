Coronavirus: Pak receives first consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Pakistan on Saturday received its first consignment of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine as the country of 220 million scrambles to secure more supplies amid a third wave of the pandemic.
The first shipment of over 1.2 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived in Islamabad, Rana Safdar, a senior Health Ministry official, told dpa news agncy.
Pakistan secured 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization's COVAX programme.
The first delivery was expected in March but got delayed due to an Indian ban on the export of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, Pakistan started processing China's single-dose CanSino vaccine.
The vaccine is expected to be available for use by the end of this month.
The South Asian country is currently using China's Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines and has also allowed commercial sale of Covid-19 vaccines.
After some early reluctance, tens of thousands of people are getting themselves registered every day for vaccination following campaigns and warnings to encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
At least 3.3 million people have been vaccinated so far.
On Saturday, 4,109 new Covid-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported by the Health Ministry.
Pakistan has so far recorded 854,240 cases and 18,797 deaths in total.
The country has been put under the lockdown until May 16 during the Muslim holidays of Eid al-Fitr to contain the spread of the virus.
Incoming flights have already been slashed by 80 per cent, public transport has been banned during the holidays and tourist destinations put under curfew.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU