Covid-19: Volkswagen profits jump as China leads pandemic rebound

-
ALSO READ
Intel promises help for automakers as Biden works to fix chips shortage
Joe Biden tells execs US needs to invest, lead in computer chips
Chinese phone, car, home appliance firms join semiconductor rush
Volkswagen's Porsche AG to raise stake in Croatia's Rimac to 24%
Volkswagen faces European Union fine for missing 2020 emissions targets
-
Volkswagen Group's after-tax profit rebounded strongly to 3.4 billion euros (USD 4.1 billion) in the first three months of the year as sales rebounded in China, the company's largest single market, and as customers went for the more profitable models in the company's lineup. Sales of electrified cars more than doubled.
The first-quarter profit figure improved from 517 million euros in the same period of 2020, when the pandemic caused dealerships and factories to close.
Sales revenues in the first quarter of 2021 rose by 13 per cent to 62.3 billion euros, boosted by a strong rebound of 61.4 percent in unit sales as China reopened after being hard-hit by the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020.
The Wolfsburg, Germany-based group raised its outlook for profitability for the year, saying operating returns on sales would reach 5.5 per cent to 7.0 per cent.
The company said it expected sales to customers would be significantly up from the previous year, assuming successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The outlook was raised despite ongoing shortages of semi-conductors from suppliers that cost the company 100,000 vehicles in lost production in the first quarter. The shortage would substantially burden earnings in the second quarter, the company said.
CEO Herbert Diess said in a conference call with journalists that the company was limiting the impact of the shortage on earnings by steering scarce semiconductor supplies to vehicles that carry higher per-vehicle profits.
Semiconductors are electronic components used for a wide range of functions including battery management, in-car entertainment and driver assistance and warning systems.
Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said on the call that an expected strong second half would help make up for production lost earlier, saying the company saw "a good chance to recover the vehicles lost in the second half of the year.
The company said Thursday its cash position improved to 29.6 billion euros, money it can use to invest in new technologies and drive its push into electric vehicles and transportation-related services.
Sales of electric cars, both battery-only and battery-internal combustion hybrids, more than doubled in the first three months over the previous year period, to 133,000 vehicles. Overall, Volkswagen sold 2.4 million vehicles in the quarter, up 21 per cent.
In addition to its namesake brand, Volkswagen Group includes luxury automakers Porsche and Audi, as well as SEAT and Skoda.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU