JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 bn months after saying he was done

Iran ignores West's 'threats, empty deadlines' in nuclear talks: Advisor
Business Standard

Covid negative Biden coughs throughout bill-signing remarks in White House

Biden, who ended isolation on Sunday after testing negative for Covid-19 in a rebound case, halted the prepared speech multiple times behind the podium on the South Lawn

Topics
Coronavirus | Joe Biden | United States

IANS  |  Washington 

US President, Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden (Photo: Reuters)

US President Joe Biden coughed throughout his remarks at a bill-signing event outside the White House.

Biden, who ended isolation on Sunday after testing negative for Covid-19 in a rebound case, halted the prepared speech multiple times behind the podium on the South Lawn, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I'm going to take another sip of water," he told the audience on Tuesday morning while struggling to clear his throat.

The White House issued a statement after the event, saying that the President tested negative for the coronavirus on Monday and Tuesday morning.

Cough is one of the symptoms that those who experience post-Covid conditions commonly report, according to researchers.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden first tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21, leading to days of isolation and treatment at the White House before receiving negative test results.

He tested positive again on July 30 and had a mild cough but didn't resume treatment.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 08:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.