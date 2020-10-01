Crude oil prices hold steady on hopes for US stimulus agreement

-
ALSO READ
US shale oil output to drop 68,000 bpd to 7.64 million bpd in October: EIA
Oil firms on US stimulus hopes, Asian demand recovery as economies reopen
Oil prices fall as growing US stockpiles signal bumpy demand recovery
Brent crude oil prices climb on US output cuts, China trade deal hopes
Trump pumped in $3 trn into American economy after Covid-19 impact: Mnuchin
-
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed in early trade on Thursday after U.S. lawmakers postponed a vote on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package in hopes of reaching a bipartisan deal, while rising infections fuelled demand fears.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 1 cent to $40.21 a barrel at 0146 GMT, after jumping 2.4% on Wednesday.
Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $42.33 a barrel, after falling 0.2% overnight.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made progress on COVID-19 relief legislation.
WTI jumped on Wednesday after data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed crude stocks and distillate inventories, which include diesel and jet fuel, fell more than expected in the latest week.
But demand worries remain. Concerns are growing in New York, where COVID-19 infection rates continued to climb. The pandemic has infected more than 7.2 million and killed more than 206,000 people in the United States.
Growing supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also weighed on the market, with output having risen by 160,000 barrels per day in September from August as some Libyan installations restarted and Iran's exports grew, a Reuters survey found.
ANZ Research noted reports of Russia increasing production beyond its quota within the grouping of OPEC and its allies, called OPEC+, which has worked since April to curb crude supply.
"Increasing supplies from OPEC+ will be risking their rebalancing effort as the market is still grappling with weak demand," ANZ Research said.
In a Reuters survey, 40 analysts and economists now see global demand contracting by 8 million-9.8 million bpd (barrels per day) this year, slightly less bleak than the 8 million-10 million bpd consensus last month.
However they trimmed their outlook for oil prices this year, with the average of forecasts for benchmark Brent crude at $42.48 a barrel for 2020 down from an average forecast of $42.75 last month.
The 2020 U.S. crude price outlook was at $38.70 per barrel versus $38.82 predicted in August.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU