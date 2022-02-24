Cyber attacks: India among top 3 most-affected nations in Asia in 2021

-
ALSO READ
Modi-led central govt committed to deal with cyber crime: Amit Shah
Crimes against SCs, STs went up in 2020; UP, MP top charts: NCRB data
Over 99% crimes registered in 2020 under POCSO Act were against girls
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Leaders pay tribute to victims, security personnel
Dedicated cyber crime police station in all of Delhi's 15 districts
-
Asia was the most-attacked region by cyber-criminals in 2021, accounting for one in four attacks globally, and India was among top three nations that experienced most server access and ransomware attacks in the region, a new report showed on Thursday.
Server access attacks (20 per cent) and ransomware (11 per cent) were the top two attack types on Asian organisations in 2021, followed closely by data theft (10 per cent).
"Japan, Australia and India were the most-attacked countries in Asia. The high percentage of server access attacks in Asia suggests that Asian organisations are adept at identifying attacks quickly before they escalate into more concerning attack types," said researchers from IBM's X-Force Threat Intelligence team.
Remote access trojans and adware tied for fourth place, at 9 per cent of attacks.
In Asia, REvil made up 33 per cent of ransomware attacks, and Bitlocker, Nefilim, MedusaLocker and Ragnar Locker were significant players as well.
Vulnerability exploitation and phishing tied for the top infection vector at Asian organisations in 2021, both leading to 43 per cent of attacks observed in the region.
Brute force (7 per cent) and use of stolen credentials (7 per cent) were also occasionally employed to gain initial access to networks.
In Asia, finance and insurance organisations were attacked most frequently, making up 30 per cent of the incidents X-Force remediated, followed closely by manufacturing (29 per cent) and then more distantly by professional and business services (13 per cent) and transportation (10 per cent).
"The high portion of server access attacks might point to Asian organisations' ability to identify such attacks quickly before they escalated to more critical forms of attacks, said the IBM team.
Europe and North America followed closely behind, garnering 24 per cent and 23 per cent of attacks, respectively, and the Middle East and Africa and Latin America received 14 per cent and 13 per cent of attacks, respectively.
"Experiencing more ransomware attacks than any other industry, attackers wagered on the ripple effect that disruption on manufacturing organisations would cause their downstream supply chains to pressure them into paying the ransom," the report stressed.
--IANS
na/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU