JUST IN
JG Chemicals files preliminary papers with Sebi; to raise funds via IPO
OFS still commands the lion's share in fundraising through IPO, shows data
Sah Polymers IPO subscribed 17.46 times on last day of offer: NSE data
HealthKart eyes foray into the US market, plans IPO in next 2-3 years
Sebi returns Oyo's draft IPO papers, asks to refile with certain updates
IPO fundraising in India halves in 2022; 40 firms raised Rs 59,412 cr
Sah Polymers IPO subscribed 2.37 times on Day 2 of offer: NSE data
Rishabh Instruments files draft papers with Sebi to mobilise funds via IPO
Sah Polymers IPO subscribed 86% on first day, RII subscribed 2.07 times
IPO fundraising halves to Rs 59,412 cr in 2022 despite LIC's mega offer
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News
Foreign MF investors stay put despite deep corrections in markets
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

JG Chemicals files preliminary papers with Sebi; to raise funds via IPO

It will also use Rs 35 crore for funding the long-term working capital requirements of the company and other general corporate purposes

Topics
IPOs | SEBI | Fundraising

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IPOs
The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE

Zinc oxide manufacturer JG Chemicals has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 202.50 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 57 lakh equity shares by its existing promoter group shareholders, according to its draft red herring prospectus(DRHP).

As part of the OFS, Vision Projects & Finvest Pvt Ltd will sell 36.40 lakh shares, Suresh Kumar Jhunjhunwala (HUF) will offload 12.70 lakh shares, Anirudh Jhunjhunwala (HUF) will divest 6.50 lakh shares and Jayanti Commercial Ltd will offer 1.40 lakh equity shares.

The firm may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating to Rs 40 crore or a secondary sale of 28.50 lakh equity shares by its selling shareholders or a combination thereof. If such placement is undertaken then the fresh issue size or offer-for-sale portion will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for investment in its material subsidiary BDJ Oxides. It will use Rs 45 crore in repayment of borrowings availed by its arm, Rs 5.31 crore will be used for setting up a Research & Development centre, Rs 65 crore will be used to fund the long-term working capital requirements of its material arm.

It will also use Rs 35 crore for funding the long-term working capital requirements of the company and other general corporate purposes.

The Kolkata-based firm is India's largest zinc oxide manufacturer in terms of production and revenue. It sells over 80 grades of zinc oxide and is among the top ten manufacturers of zinc oxides globally.

The tyre industry in India is the largest consumers of its product. The firm also supplies to leading paints manufacturers, footwear players and cosmetics players in the country.

Centrum Capital Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd and Keynote Financial Services Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPOs

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 20:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.