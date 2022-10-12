JUST IN
Meta launches metaverse-ready VR headset Quest Pro at $1500: What's new
Wysa to Develop Hindi Version of World's Most Popular Mental Health App
Apple introduces 'Ask Apple' to connect developers to experts for insights
Supported iPhones to get 5G-related software update by December: Apple
Meta wants you to work in virtual reality - here's what that's like
Google to introduce world's first laptops built for cloud gaming
5G transition: Telecom dept to meet smartphone makers, service providers
SpaceX to seek permit from DoT for Starlink services in India: Report
Google to introduce reward point system in India for Play Store users
Samsung announces discounts on Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldables
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Meta launches metaverse-ready VR headset Quest Pro at $1500: What's new
Business Standard

Twitter asks users to verify birthdate to watch sensitive content

The broad categories covered by Twitter's sensitive content policy include explicit content, graphic violence, excessive gore, and hateful images

Topics
Twitter | Social media apps | children

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Twitter (Photo: Bloomberg)

With an aim to prevent minors from viewing inappropriate material, Twitter is asking users to verify their birthdates for viewing sensitive content.

According to TechCrunch, the micro-blogging site is gradually rolling out a feature to restrict sensitive tweets unless users have a birthdate attached to their accounts and are over 18.

"We are constantly iterating on our work to give people more choice and control over their experience, as well as to make Twitter safer for everyone," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"We are slowly rolling out a feature to aid in restricting certain sensitive content from people who are under 18 years old or have not submitted their date of birth."

Several users noted that the microblogging platform had asked them to mention their birthdates for seeing specific tweets over the past few days.

The platform did not clarify if it is rolling out the feature globally. Plus, users have raised questions about the company's privacy practices, as the prompt to enter the birthdate to access sensitive content says the data might be used for targeted ads.

The broad categories covered by Twitter's sensitive content policy include explicit content, graphic violence, excessive gore, and hateful images.

Although the company doesn't prohibit explicit content, it does request that users who upload it designate it as sensitive and adjust their account settings accordingly.

--IANS

vc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 13:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU