JUST IN
Amazon looks to sell excess air cargo space as demand cools post-pandemic
Media mogul Bloomberg likely to buy Dow Jones or Washington Post: Report
Twitter Blue users can now post longer videos of up to 60 minutes
Musk's private jet tracking account back on Twitter with 24-hr delay
Meta to pay $725 mn damages for sharing user data with Cambridge Analytica
Elon Musk-led Twitter lays off more employees from public policy team
Chinese EV firm Xpeng Aeroht's $1,40,000 car can fly over traffic jams
Micron Technology announces layoffs, cost cutting as chip demand drops
US govt agency probing automated driving system use in 2 Tesla crashes
Tiktok employees 'improperly accessed' data of two journalists: ByteDance
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Japan reports highest single-day Covid-19 deaths amid 8th wave of pandemic
icon-arrow-left
S Korea's National Assembly passes 2023 budget, cuts corporate tax
Business Standard

Twitter Blue users now get 'prioritised rankings in conversations'

The updated page also mentioned that subscribers can now upload videos up to 60 minutes long from around the web at 1080p resolution and 2GB in file size

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has updated the list of features for its Blue service, which mentioned that subscribers paying for the $8 per month service will now get "prioritised rankings in conversations."

According to Twitter, this feature prioritises subscribers' replies on tweets that they interact with. Twitter CEO Elon Musk had promised this feature in November and said that the subscribers would get, "Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam."

Earlier this month, the micro-blogging platform repeated this promise and said, "soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots."

The updated page also mentioned that subscribers can now upload videos up to 60 minutes long from around the web at 1080p resolution and 2GB in file size, but also all videos must comply with the company's rules.

Earlier, Twitter Blue subscribers were only able to upload 10-minute-long videos on the platform at 1080p resolution with a file size limit of 512MB.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 10:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.