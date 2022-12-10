JUST IN
Next US Federal Reserve rate hike will amplify recession: Elon Musk
WTO rules against Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs
UK, Italy, Japan team up to build sixth-generation fighter by 2035
Putin says Russia may cut its oil output in response to G-7 price cap
US wholesale inflation eases to 7.4% in Nov; 5th straight slowdown
Pakistan blocks $225 million in airline funds for repatriation: IATA
UK's cost-of-living pressures stir push for more free meals in schools
IMF, World Bank raise concerns over worsening global economic outlook
UK braces for Christmas disruptions as union workers' strikes extend
US House sends defence funding bill of $847 bn to Senate for consideration
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Iran to uphold nuke commitments, if sanctions removed: Iranian atomic chief
Business Standard

Denmark's price of electricity surges by 83% in 12 mths as gas prices rise

According to experts, the skyrocketing electricity prices over the past year are primarily fuelled by the rising gas prices

Topics
Denmark housing market | electricity sector | price hike

IANS  |  Copenhagen 

power, electricity
Representative Image

The price of electricity in Denmark increased by 15 per cent between the second and third quarters of 2022, and by approximately 83 per cent since the third quarter of 2021, the country's power supply authority said.

In July 2021, the average electricity price per kilowatt-hour (kWh), inclusive of tariffs, value-added tax (VAT) and other taxes, was 2.36 Danish kroner (DK), and it rose to 4.34 DKK in September 2022, Xinhua news agency reported citing the authority as saying on Friday.

According to experts, the skyrocketing electricity prices over the past year are primarily fuelled by the rising gas prices.

"When the price of gas rises, it also affects the price of electricity, as there is a close connection between the two," Danish news agency Ritzau quoted Kristian Rune Poulsen, chief consultant at the business organization Green Power Denmark, as saying.

According to Poulsen, an eventual gas shortage could increase the price of electricity further.

The government of Denmark has asked all public employees to help save energy this winter by turning off all unnecessary outdoor lighting, such as decorative seasonal lighting, on public buildings.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Denmark housing market

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 10:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.