Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch with 2-week battery, Alexa support launched

Fossil has presented its next-generation Hybrid model for those who prefer a more traditional design with some of the smart capabilities of contemporary smartwatches.
According to GSM Arena, with extra technology built into the hardware, the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid borrows design cues from its other Gen 6 smartwatches.
Machine and Stella are the two available designs. The former is available in Black, Smoke, and Silver finishes and has a 45mm casing with a textured bezel. The Stella is a more delicate 40.5mm casing that comes in Rose Gold, Silver, and Two-Tone hues.
Both watches have replaceable bands (18mm and 24mm, respectively), which may be made of a variety of materials, such as traditional leather or silicone bands, three-link metallic bands, and more.
Notifications, customizable watch faces, continuous heart rate and workout monitoring, a two-week battery life, physical time-telling hands, sleep and step tracking, notifications, and SpO2 tracking are all supported in addition to the two-week battery life.
A new feature is an integrated microphone that works with Amazon Alexa.
Additionally, Fossil unveiled a revamped smartwatch companion software for Android and iOS that offers better customisation choices and a more thorough dashboard for fitness statistics.
Older Fossil Hybrid smartwatches can also use the new app, enabling users to start using the updated user interface.
The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid will go on sale on June 27 for USD229 or USD249 if you choose a model with a metallic band through Fossil.com or a Fossil retail location.
