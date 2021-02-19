Diplomats of US, South Korea, Japan discuss matters related to North Korea

-
Senior diplomats of the United States, South Korea and Japan have held a teleconference to discuss the issues related to North Korea, the US Department of State said.
The United States was represented by Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Sung Kim, Japan by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi and South Korea by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk.
"The group discussed the ongoing U.S. DPRK policy review and stressed the importance of continued close cooperation and coordination. They each shared their assessments of the current situation in North Korea and expressed their continued commitment to denuclearization and the maintenance of peace and stability on the Korean peninsula," the Department of State said in a statement on late Thursday.
The United States is currently reviewing its foreign policy after the victory of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
