Discovered 15 more accounts with Rs 6 bn transactions: Pakistan FIA chief

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency has discovered another 15 accounts with transactions worth Rs 6 billion, the top probe agency's chief informed the Supreme Court on Monday.

During the hearing of a case regarding the alleged of Rs 35 billion through fake accounts, a three-member apex court bench headed by was informed by Memon that the money transferred through fake accounts was collected through bribery, the Express Tribune reported.

Memon told the bench comprising Chief Justice Nisar, Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal and Justice Ijazul Ahsan that the has discovered another 15 accounts with transactions worth Rs 6 billion.

However, Justice Bandiyal asked the senior official to not "label them as corrupt people."



The defence team strongly reacted to Memon's statement and said the official should provide evidence of before passing such statements.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till Wednesday when the apex court will consider FIA's suggestion regarding the constitution of a (JIT), comprising personnel who were part of the JIT that led the Panamagate case probe.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza are among those being investigated by a seven-member JIT led by Additional Director General Najaf Mirza for allegedly facilitating 29 'fake' accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited.