Discovered 15 more accounts with Rs 6 bn transactions: Pakistan FIA chief

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan SC bars Musharraf from contesting election as he fails to appear
'Why so afraid': SC orders Musharraf to return to Pakistan by June 14
Pakistan's activist Supreme Court endangers a fragile democracy
Pakistan political parties demand probe into alleged Senate vote purchase
Money laundering case: UK Court rejects Vijay Mallya's attempt to appeal
-
Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency has discovered another 15 accounts with transactions worth Rs 6 billion, the top probe agency's chief Bashir Memon informed the Supreme Court on Monday.
During the hearing of a case regarding the alleged money laundering of Rs 35 billion through fake accounts, a three-member apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was informed by Memon that the money transferred through fake accounts was collected through bribery, the Express Tribune reported.
Memon told the bench comprising Chief Justice Nisar, Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal and Justice Ijazul Ahsan that the FIA has discovered another 15 accounts with transactions worth Rs 6 billion.
However, Justice Bandiyal asked the senior FIA official to not "label them as corrupt people."
The defence team strongly reacted to Memon's statement and said the official should provide evidence of corruption before passing such statements.
The hearing of the case was adjourned till Wednesday when the apex court will consider FIA's suggestion regarding the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT), comprising personnel who were part of the JIT that led the Panamagate case probe.
Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza are among those being investigated by a seven-member JIT led by FIA Additional Director General Najaf Mirza for allegedly facilitating 29 'fake' accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU