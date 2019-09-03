Discussed free trade deal with Narendra Modi: British PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister told the House of Commons on Tuesday that he discussed a free-trade agreement with Prime Minister at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, last month. This is the first time such a disclosure has come from anyone.

Replying to a question from Indian-origin MP Shailesh Vara about ties between Britain and India after Brexit, Johnson said in his conversation with Modi they discussed “doing a big free-trade agreement with India”.

There had been no specific reference to an FTA in the read-out earlier put out by Johnson's office at 10 Downing Street. This stated: "The Prime Minister met Indian Prime Minister at the G7 Summit today. The leaders agreed to further strengthen our bilateral partnership after Brexit - including by working more closely together to overcome barriers to trade and build on our economic ties.”