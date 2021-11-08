Disney offers streaming service discount for a month to boost subscribers

-
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Monday it was offering a month of Disney+ for $1.99 for a limited period, as the entertainment giant seeks to stem a slowdown in paid user growth at its streaming service.
The promotion will begin on Nov. 8 and will be valid for aweek through Nov. 14 for new and eligible returning subscribersin the United States and some other countries, Disney said in astatement.
Disney, which charges $7.99 per month for its streamingservice in the United States, recently hinted at a slowdown insubscriber growth in Disney+, leading to a rare Wall Streetdowngrade.
Disney+, which has "Star Wars" and "Avengers" franchises inits portfolio, picked up more new subscribers during theCOVID-19 pandemic as theater closures prompted more people toturn to digital streaming to quench their entertainment needs.
As part of the promotions marking the launch of Disney+ twoyears ago, the company said it would provide other offersincluding an early entry into its theme parks for eligiblesubscribers.
Disney will report its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
