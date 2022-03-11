Disney 'taking steps to pause' all business in Russia after Ukraine war

-
ALSO READ
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Walt Disney regains magic with surge in subscriber adds, park visits
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy in Kyiv amid Russian invasion fears
YouTube TV reaches deal with Disney to restore ESPN, ABC, FX, more
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Russian 'propagandists'
-
The Walt Disney Company is working to pause all business in Russia following the country's "unprovoked invasion of Ukraine", a spokesperson said Thursday.
Last week, the entertainment and media conglomerate announced plans to halt the release of new movies in Russia, but now the company is taking additional steps to shut down the rest of its operations in the country, reports variety.com.
Disney has several linear channels and consumer product brands across Russia, as well as a cruise port located in St. Petersburg.
"Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia. This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels," the Disney spokesperson said.
"Some of those business activities we can and will pause immediately. Others -- such as linear channels and some content and product licensing -- will take time given contractual complexities."
Disney's statement noted staff based in Russia will continue to be employed.
"Even as we pause these businesses, we remain committed to our dedicated colleagues in Russia, who will remain employed. And we continue to work with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other much-needed assistance to refugees," the statement continued.
Russia has faced swift economic blowback to its decision to wage war on Ukraine.
In response to the country's full-scale invasion, several entertainment companies, including Amazon, Netflix and WarnerMedia, have decided to pause or entirely withdrawal business in Russia, while all of the major studios have announced they will stop premiering their films in the country.
--IANS
dc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU