Donald Trump asks agencies to determine fracking impact on economy

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump tends to his electoral map, Joe Biden eyes Obama boost
Biden's climate plan will give free pass to China, Russia, India: Trump
Donald Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
Donald Trump campaign raises $20 million through virtual fundraiser
Will be back soon to finish election campaign, says Prez Donald Trump
-
President Donald Trump says he's issued a memorandum that calls on government agencies to determine fracking's impact on the economy and trade and the costs of banning the oil and gas extraction through fracking.
The president has repeatedly charged that Biden will end fracking a big industry in Pennsylvania and other states even as the former vice president has said that he does not support such a ban.
Biden's more liberal Democratic primary opponents, including his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, have said they supported imposing restrictions on the industry.
In other words, if one of these maniacs come along and they say we're gonna end fracking we're gonna destroy the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Trump said in announcing his memorandum at rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
You can say 'sorry about that.' Trump told the crowd he signed the memorandum while on Marine One after landing in Butler.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU