JUST IN
Jan 6 riots committee subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony
Rishi Sunak crosses minimum nomination threshold to contest in UK PM race
Italy's leader Meloni forms nation's first far-right-led govt since WWII
Rishi Sunak leads MP support, over halfway to threshold: Report
Ousted Boris Johnson eyes comeback as UK Conservatives pick new PM
Sri Lanka passes Constitutional amendment curtailing President's powers
Rishi Sunak holds firm as bookies' favourite to replace Liz Truss as UK PM
How the UK's Conservative Party planning to replace outgoing Liz Truss
Japan's PM Kishida heads to Australia to step up military, energy ties
China's Communist Party Congress to endorse Xi Jinping for record 3rd time
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Jan 6 riots committee subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony
Some in GOP not running for office out of concern for well-being: Biden
Business Standard

Donald Trump's ex-adviser Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison

US right-wing figure Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress

Topics
Steve Bannon | Donald Trump | US Congress

IANS  |  Washington 

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon (Photo: Reuters)
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon (Photo: Reuters)

US right-wing figure Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress.

Federal district court Judge Carl Nichols on Friday also ruled that Bannon, onetime chief strategist for former US President Donald Trump, would have to pay a fine of $6,500.

Nichols said that Bannon, 68, "has expressed no remorse for his actions" but agreed to stay the ruling while he appeals his guilty verdict.

Bannon was indicted last year for defying a subpoena from the House select panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Bannon previously argued that he should not go to jail "for relying on the advice of his lawyers".

He was chief executive of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and served as senior counselor to Trump at the White House before being fired in August 2017.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Steve Bannon

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 09:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.