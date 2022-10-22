Donald Trump's ex-adviser Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison

-
ALSO READ
Trump's ally Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying 1/6 subpoena
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon to be indicted in NY for defrauding donors
Jan 6 panel sets prime-time hearing on Donald Trump, awaits Steve Bannon
Prison resources inadequate despite 24% jump in budget allocation in 5 yrs
GOP's Tom Rice loses House seat after voting to impeach Donald Trump
-
US right-wing figure Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress.
Federal district court Judge Carl Nichols on Friday also ruled that Bannon, onetime chief strategist for former US President Donald Trump, would have to pay a fine of $6,500.
Nichols said that Bannon, 68, "has expressed no remorse for his actions" but agreed to stay the ruling while he appeals his guilty verdict.
Bannon was indicted last year for defying a subpoena from the House select panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
Bannon previously argued that he should not go to jail "for relying on the advice of his lawyers".
He was chief executive of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and served as senior counselor to Trump at the White House before being fired in August 2017.
--IANS
int/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 09:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU