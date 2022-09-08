Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon to be indicted in NY for defrauding donors

-
Steve Bannon, who served as former US President Donald Trump's chief strategist, will surrender to New York State prosecutors on Thursday, according to media reports.
The criminal indictment will include the allegation that Bannon defrauded donors in a fundraising effort named "We Build the Wall" starting from around the end of 2018, Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying
"This is nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system," said Bannon in a statement on Tuesday.
In early 2021, Trump pardoned Bannon in a similar case at the federal level.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to handle the case in New York State Supreme Court.
Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress in July and is scheduled to be sentenced later this year.
