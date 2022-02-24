EAM Jaishankar chairs meeting of Indian Ambassadors to EU countries

External Affairs Minister Dr. on Wednesday (local time) chaired a meeting of Indian ambassadors to EU countries and appreciated their commitment to assist Indian diaspora during the Covid period.

Taking to Twitter," Chaired a meeting of our EU Ambassadors in Paris today. A comprehensive discussion on issues currently faced by Indian foreign policy. Appreciated the strong commitment of all our Embassies to assist Indians and our diaspora during the Covid period."

Notably, the External Affairs Minister arrived in Paris on Sunday on a three-day trip after paying a two-day visit to Germany.

On the first day of his visit to Paris, Jaishankar held extensive talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian covering a range of bilateral and global issues including the situation in Afghanistan and the Ukraine crisis.

Furthermore, during his address at the French Institute of Relations on the theme of 'How India sees France', the Minister said, ''Through the tumult of our times, India's relations with France have continued to move forward on a steady and clear course. It is a relationship that has been free from sudden shifts and surprises that we sometimes see in other cases.''

Jaishankar also called on the French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday where he conveyed him Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings. In a tweet, Jaishankar said that the discussions reflected the ''full spirit'' of the strategic partnership between the two countries and that both sides will cooperate closely in the Indo-Pacific.

''Delighted to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi. Our discussions reflected the full spirit of our strategic partnership. We will cooperate closely in the Indo-Pacific,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

