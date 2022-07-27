Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad

-
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad in the wee hours of Wednesday at around 2
It occurred 89 km South of Fayzabad at a depth of 200 Kilometres.
"An Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 27-07-2022, 02:07:19 IST, Lat: 36.31 & Long: 70.71, Depth: 200 Km, Location: 89km S of Fayzabad," tweeted National Center for Seismology.
There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now.
More details are awaited.
It is pertinent to note that an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan in June that resulted in the death of more than 1,000 people, with more than 1,500 people injured. The most affected areas were in Spera District in Khost Province, and Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts in Paktika Province.
The disaster comes as Afghanistan continues to struggle with a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over, as US-led international forces withdrew following two decades of war.
