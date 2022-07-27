JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Rishi Sunak vows to cut VAT on energy to revive UK Tory leadership bid

'Twitter is slow-walking document production', Musk's attorneys complain
Business Standard

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad in the wee hours of Wednesday at around 2 am

Topics
Afghanistan | Earthquake

ANI 

In this photo released by a set-run news agency Bakhtar, Afghans look at destruction caused by an earthquake in the province of Paktika, eastern Afghanistan.
Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad in the wee hours of Wednesday at around 2

It occurred 89 km South of Fayzabad at a depth of 200 Kilometres.

"An Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 27-07-2022, 02:07:19 IST, Lat: 36.31 & Long: 70.71, Depth: 200 Km, Location: 89km S of Fayzabad," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now.

More details are awaited.

It is pertinent to note that an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan in June that resulted in the death of more than 1,000 people, with more than 1,500 people injured. The most affected areas were in Spera District in Khost Province, and Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts in Paktika Province.

The disaster comes as Afghanistan continues to struggle with a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over, as US-led international forces withdrew following two decades of war.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 07:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.