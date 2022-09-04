Powerful typhoon lashes Japan's Okinawa islands; evacuation ordered

-
ALSO READ
Tropical Storm Meari hammers Japanese island with heavy rainfall, wind
3 killed, 4 injured in Philippines as tropical cyclone Ma-on intensifies
Tropical storm Ma-on heads to China at 30 km/hr after hitting Hong Kong
Tropical Storm Ma-on makes landfall in southern China's Guangdong
Above-normal rainfall expected next month in most parts of Pakistan
-
Powerful typhoon Hinnamnor arrived in the south of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, resulting in orders for residents of three municipalities to evacuate.
As of Saturday evening, the typhoon, the 11th of the season, had caused power outages for more than 3,000 households in Miyakojima and Ishigaki in Okinawa Prefecture, while one woman was slightly injured in Naha, Xinhua news agency reported.
The three Okinawa Prefecture municipalities of Miyakojima, Ishigaki and Taketomi issued evacuation orders for all residents on Saturday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warning of strong winds and high waves for Japan's southernmost prefecture.
As of 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Hinnamnor was heading north at 15 kilometers per hour from about 80 kilometers southeast of Ishigaki Island. It had a central pressure of 955 hectopascals, with maximum sustained winds of 40 meters per second near its centre and maximum instantaneous gusts of 60 meters per second.
The JMA warned that the typhoon will also lead to unstable atmospheric conditions far from its course as it brings warm humid air to fronts from eastern to western Japan.
Torrential rain is predicted for large parts of Japan through Monday, with the agency warning of landslides, flooding and rising rivers.
The typhoon is expected to move north into the East China Sea from Sunday through Monday, and approach the Kyushu region in the country's southwest on Tuesday, according to the JMA.
China on Saturday raised its emergency response for flood and typhoon control to level III, as Hinnamnor approaches the country's eastern coastal areas and heads for landfall as a super typhoon.
--IANS
int/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU