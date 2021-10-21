eBay's billionaire founder helping whistleblower take on Facebook

-
ALSO READ
Shinsegae Group's E-Mart acquires 80.01% of shares in eBay Korea
Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen
Facebook put profit before public good 'over and over again': Whistleblower
Facebook whistleblower to say former employer an 'urgent threat' to US
FB denies whistleblower's claims it contributed to Capitol riot: Report
-
Billionaire tech critic Pierre Omidyar who founded e-commerce platform eBay is financially supporting Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen to take on the social media giant.
According to a report in Politico, Omidyar's global philanthropic organisation Luminate is handling Haugen's press and government relations in Europe.
"His foundation last year gave $150,000 to Whistleblower Aid, the non-profit organisation that is providing Haugen's legal representation and advice," said the report that came out late on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Haugen, a former product manager in Facebook's civic integrity group, testified before the US Congress about a trove of internal documents she gave to The Wall Street Journal.
One of her main arguments was that Facebook's business of selling ads based on engagement leads it to keep users on the service at all costs, even when it knows that the content they are engaging with is harmful.
She also accused Facebook of not taking action on fear-mongering and hate content related to India because of "the lack of Hindi and Bengali classifiers," a charge that the social network has denied.
Haugen's top PR representative in the US, former Barack Obama spokesperson Bill Burton, runs public affairs for the nonprofit Center for Humane Technology, an advocacy organisation that receives funding from Omidyar, according to a Politico report.
Despite Omidyar's backing, said the report, Haugen's lawyers have said they are struggling financially to keep up with the costs.
Advocacy and investment group Omidyar Network responded to requests for comment by pointing to a blog post that read: "We are grateful to the brave people who have called out Big Tech for its bad behaviour. They are an important part of creating systemic checks and balances for Big Tech. Because of them, policymakers are taking notice and taking action to rein in their excessive power and restore trust and balance in digital markets."
Facebook declined to comment on the report.
Omidyar has spent years using much of his wealth into fighting Big Tech companies, "which he criticises as overly powerful and destructive to democracy".
--IANS
na/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU