Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Singapore Airlines' website crash amid surge in flight demand: Report
Facebook Inc's oversight board, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks

In this Sept. 16, 2021, photo provided by CBS, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen talks with CBS' Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes," in an episode that aired Sunday, Oct. 3. (Robert Fortunato/CBS News/60 Minutes via AP)

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc's oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks.

Haugen revealed last week she was the person who provided documents used in a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teenage girls.

 

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

First Published: Tue, October 12 2021. 02:49 IST

