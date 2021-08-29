No existence of Taliban in Bangladesh, says Home Minister Kamal

There is no existence of the in and other smaller notorious outfits in the country cannot create chaos, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal has said, dismissing concerns that the insurgent group's victory in may encourage militants in the Muslim-majority nation.

The minister's comments came after Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said the Taliban's victory in would create a new wave of militancy in the sub-continent, including in Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Talking to reporters after the inauguration of a supermarket in Savar, Kamal said that there is no existence of and other militants in

is a country of peace. have come to power in and Kabul is located far from Bangladesh. So it has no effect in Bangladesh, the newspaper quoted Kamal as saying.

"There are many small notorious groups in the country. But they have no capacity to create chaos,' the minister said.

Some miscreants are appearing in different names to create anarchy in the country, he added.

The Bangladesh government has repeatedly denied the existence of any foreign terrorist groups in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)