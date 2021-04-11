Electric grid 'accident' strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear facility: Officials

A spokesman for Iran's civilian programme says an accident has struck the electrical distribution grid of the country's Natanz facility, without elaborating.

Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment Sunday, saying there were no injuries nor pollution caused by the incident.

A mysterious explosion in July damaged Natanz's advanced centrifuge facility. later called the incident sabotage.

