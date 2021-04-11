JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Covid-19 vaccine shortages hit 60 poor countries in 'shocking imbalance'
Business Standard

Electric grid 'accident' strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear facility: Officials

A spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear programme says an accident has struck the electrical distribution grid of the country's Natanz nuclear facility, without elaborating.

Topics
Iran | Nuclear | nuclear deal

AP  |  Tehran 

Iran, Iran oil waiver

A spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear programme says an accident has struck the electrical distribution grid of the country's Natanz nuclear facility, without elaborating.

Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment Sunday, saying there were no injuries nor pollution caused by the incident.

A mysterious explosion in July damaged Natanz's advanced centrifuge facility. Iran later called the incident sabotage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, April 11 2021. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.