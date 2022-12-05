JUST IN
Elon Musk enters 'chill mode' after removing spam, bots on Twitter

When a user tweeted that "a whole bunch of accounts of people who, as far as I know, generally don't do anything but tweet memes and positivity are being suspended"

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said he has entered a "chill mode" after removing bots on the micro-blogging platform.

When a user tweeted on Sunday that "a whole bunch of accounts of people who, as far as I know, generally don't do anything but tweet memes and positivity are being suspended", Musk replied: "Team was a bit too intense with spam/bot suspensions. Moving to chill mode."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user commented, "It is an honor to be called a bot by you. lol", another said, "Chill mode: ON".

Last week, Musk said that the micro-blogging platform had started "purging" a lot of spam and scam accounts, so the users might see a "count drop" in their followers.

Before the Twitter takeover, Musk had claimed in April this year that he would "defeat" the "spam bots" on the micro-blogging platform or "die trying".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 14:04 IST

