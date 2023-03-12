JUST IN
SVB bankruptcy created major crisis in tech industry: Israeli PM Netanyahu
I am open to buying collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, says Elon Musk
Microsoft's 3rd layoff round hits employees in supply chain, Cloud, IoT biz
SVB's stranded deposits spread the pain from tech to Napa Valley
Facebook parent Meta plans additional layoffs over several rounds: Report
Here's how Silicon Valley Bank served the tech industry and beyond
SVB depositors, investors tried to pull $42 bn on Thursday amid jitters
Silicon Valley Bank seized by FDIC as depositors pull cash amid crisis
Apple faces scant shareholder dissent at its annual shareholder meeting
Silicon Valley Bank rocks California as founders join Napa vintners in fear
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Fallout from SVB collapse spreads around world from London to Singapore
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Elon Musk mocks Meta as 'copy cat' for planning to launch Twitter-rival

Recently, it was reported that Meta is building a dedicated Twitter-like social media application for people to post text-based updates

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | Facebook

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday mocked Meta for planning to launch a dedicated Twitter-like social media application and called it "copy cat".

It all started when the music news website Daily Loud posted: "Mark Zuckerberg's Meta exploring plans to launch a rival to Twitter."

On this, a user asked: "Why tho? is he like people are mad at Elon musk, I'll make an alternative because everyone loves me and Facebook so much."

Commenting on this conversation, Musk said: "Copy cat."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user said: "I'm sure people will by dying to join another Meta platform plagued with 'independent fact checkers' suppressing conversations and content moderators taking down memes. Sounds fun!"

Another commented: "Facebook should start making rockets and electric cars as well since they so 'good' at what they do."

Recently, it was reported that Meta is building a dedicated Twitter-like social media application for people to post text-based updates.

The product is still in its early stages, and no release date has been set, but legal and regulatory teams have already begun to investigate potential privacy concerns surrounding the app to address them before launch.

Several rival platforms have launched or gained traction in the months since Musk took over the micro-blogging platform - among them include Mastodon, Post.news, and T2.

Earlier this month, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey came back into the social media game, with the launch of his Twitter alternative called 'Bluesky'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 10:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.