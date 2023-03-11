JUST IN
I am open to buy collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, says Twitter CEO Elon Musk
Microsoft's 3rd layoff round hits employees in supply chain, Cloud, IoT biz
SVB's stranded deposits spread the pain from tech to Napa Valley
Facebook parent Meta plans additional layoffs over several rounds: Report
Here's how Silicon Valley Bank served the tech industry and beyond
SVB depositors, investors tried to pull $42 bn on Thursday amid jitters
Silicon Valley Bank seized by FDIC as depositors pull cash amid crisis
Apple faces scant shareholder dissent at its annual shareholder meeting
Silicon Valley Bank rocks California as founders join Napa vintners in fear
SVB chief Greg Becker sold $3.6 mn in stock days before bank's failure
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Microsoft's 3rd layoff round hits employees in supply chain, Cloud, IoT biz
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

I am open to buying collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, says Elon Musk

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Saturday said that he is open to the idea of buying the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and turning it into a digital bank

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | Digital banking

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Saturday said that he is open to the idea of buying the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and turning it into a digital bank.

Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer (a consumer electronic company), tweeted: "I think Twitter should buy SVB and become a digital bank".

To which Musk replied: "I'm open to the idea".

US regulators on Friday shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and took control of its customer deposits in the largest failure of an American bank since 2008.

The moves came as the firm, a key tech lender, was scrambling to raise money to plug a loss from the sale of assets affected by higher interest rates, BBC reported.

SVB faced "inadequate liquidity and insolvency", banking regulators in California, where the firm has its headquarters.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which typically protects deposits up to $2,50,000, said it had taken charge of the roughly $175 billion in deposits held at the bank, the 16th largest in the US.

Silicon Valley Bank was the US's 16th largest bank, with a total of 17 branches in California and Massachusetts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 12:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.