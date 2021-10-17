Elon Musk renews vow to 'extend life to Mars' as fortune keeps growing

Following a huge growth in his personal fortune, Tesla and CEO has renewed his promise to "extend life to Mars".

According to The Star, Musk's wealth has swelled to an astonishing $230 billion. Or a whopping 861 billion Dodgecoin, a cryptocurrency backed by the entrepreneur after he was reported to have invested millions.

Musk is now richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined, both individuals who had previously held the rich list title.

" (with a net worth equal to 861 billion #Dogecoin) is now richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett COMBINED!" popular crypto YouTuber Matt Wallace's tweeted.

To which Musk said: "Hopefully enough to extend life to Mars".

"Have no doubt you will make it happen," Wallace responded.

CEO investments, the creators of Dogecoin, also responded backing Musk's plans every step of the way.

The programme was initiated by Musk to colonise after he first conceptualised the project back in 2001.

SpaceX's aspirational goal has been to land the first humans on by 2024, but in October 2020 Musk named 2024 as the goal for an uncrewed mission.

--IANS

vc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)