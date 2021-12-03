Elon Musk's Tesla officially moves headquarters to Austin in Texas

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Elon Musk refutes claim that he tried to replace Cook as Apple CEO
Twitter users say 'yes' to Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla stock
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
Musk exercises Tesla options, sells $1.1 bn in shares after Twitter poll
-
Elon Musk's electric car company Tesla has officially moved its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas.
According to a New York Post report, the electric vehicle company filed an 8-K form with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to relocate its corporate headquarters to the site of its Gigafactory at 13101 Harold Green Road in Austin.
"On December 1, 2021, Tesla, Inc. relocated its corporate headquarters to Gigafactory Texas at 13101 Harold Green Road, Austin, Texas 78725," the filing says.
Tesla will continue to operate its electric vehicle factory in Fremont, California, and increase production there by 50 per cent.
"I'm excited to announce that we're moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas," Musk said at an annual shareholders meeting recently.
"Just to be clear, though, we will be continuing to expand our activities in California."
Musk himself moved to Texas last year, as SpaceX increased its presence in the southern tip of the country.
Tesla started building its next US Gigafactory outside Austin in 2020 and a new video of the project shows the place is already turning into a busy industrial area.
A video uploaded on YouTube by electric car enthusiast Jeff Roberts showed the progress of the factory, recorded from day one.
Initially, Tesla referred to the factory as the Cybertruck Gigafactory because the automaker planned to produce the electric pickup truck there.
However, Tesla first planned to produce the Model Y at the factory, and the company later renamed it "Gigafactory Texas".
Tesla also plans to establish battery cell production at the factory and make it an "ecological paradise" open to the public.
In addition, a Tesla Gigafactory Texas battery-related job opening was recently posted by the electric car maker in its Careers page. The job listing was shared by Automotive President Jerome Guillen via his official LinkedIn account.
--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU