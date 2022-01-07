JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

US employment growth misses expectations; unemployment rate falls to 3.9%
Business Standard

Elon Musk takes dig at General Motors' EV sales in fourth quarter

According to Musk, GM's fourth quarter numbers have "room to improve"

Topics
Elon Musk | General Motors | Electric Vehicles

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a dig at US-based automaker General Motors (GM) which sold only 26 EVs during the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to Musk, GM's fourth quarter numbers have "room to improve".

As noted by GM, the company sold a total of 26 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter. These comprised 25 Chevy Bolts and one Hummer EV pickup truck, reports Teslarati.

This was quite interesting considering that GM made it a point to announce last month that Hummer EV customer deliveries were already starting, the report said.

"The first 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickups have been produced at Factory ZERO, and customer deliveries will now begin," GM said in a statement last month.

"The revolutionary GMC supertruck represents the first of many Ultium-based consumer vehicles to be produced as part of General Motors' vision for an all-electric future," it added.

While it is no surprise that GM's EV sales numbers took a hit in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to Bolt's ongoing recall and the vehicle's production halt, the single Hummer EV sale was still quite surprising, the report said.

--IANS

vc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, January 07 2022. 19:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.