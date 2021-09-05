Ending weeks of financial disruption, Afghanistan banks resume operations

Most of the banks in have resumed operations in the country, ending nearly weeks-long disruption in financial services, a media report said.

Afghanistan's central bank-Da Bank- had announced to resume financial operations. However, private banks have not opened all the branches, Khaama Press reported on Sunday.

Afghani people were seen outside the banks waiting in long queues for their turn to withdraw money.

Earlier, the had asked the private banks to operate as normal and limited the withdrawal to USD 200 per week.

In Kabul, a bank customer said, "The cash I had is finished and now I have totally no money to buy even food ingredients and solve my daily problems. Islamic Emirate of should open all the banks and ATMs," Khaama Press said.

Businesses in Afghanistan were also being hampered due to the recent disruption in the country's system.

A week earlier, the had appointed Haji Mohammad Idris as the acting head of Da Afghanistan Bank.

Earlier, Idris was the head of the economic commission.

The Taliban appointed him to facilitate the purpose of organising government institutions, issues and addressing the problems of the people.

People in Kabul were facing difficulties due to the closure of banks and the biggest money-changing market Sarai Shahzada.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)