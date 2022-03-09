EU announces 500 mn euros in humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine

-
The European Union has announced 500 million euros for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, saying it had taken in two million refugees fleeing the Russian invasion so far and expected millions more.
"As President von der Leyen has announced, EUR500 million from the EU budget is being directed to deal with the tragic humanitarian consequences of the war, both inside Ukraine and beyond," the Europan Commission said in a statement.
"Of this, EUR90 million in humanitarian aid including EUR85 million for Ukraine and EUR5 million for Moldova, is already under way to provide food, as well as water, healthcare, shelter, and to help cover the basic needs of the most vulnerable," the statement added.
EU High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell said: e are living the darkest times in Europe since World War II. Civilians are the first victims of Putin's senseless war against Ukraine. The EU will support and protect those escaping Russia's aggression - no matter their nationality, no matter where they come from. The EU will also mobilise all its tools to help those who host them."
Vice-President for Promoting out European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, said: "Visiting the borders, we witnessed incredibly moving scenes, with national officials, civil society and ordinary citizens coming to the aid of those arriving from Ukraine."
On 24 February, the Russian started the invasion of Ukraine. As a result of this military operation, substantial areas of the Ukrainian territory now constitute areas of war from which many persons are fleeing.
Through stepping up humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, the EU and its Member States are providing protection for people fleeing war in Ukraine. The EU has also reacted swiftly and decisively to Russia's aggression by adopting severe sanctions that will have massive consequences for Russia.
